Bihar Information: Minister Madan Sahni, who created a ruckus alleging forms, met CM Nitish, then this factor took place…

Bihar Information: Bihar's Social Welfare Division Minister Madan Sahni, who used to be accused of rigging in transfer-posting, met CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday and after that his perspective has softened slightly. On Tuesday, Sahni spoke to the CM for a very long time. Sahni had reached thru the principle door of his reliable place of dwelling to satisfy the CM, however to move out, he went in the course of the again door. Seeing the softness of his perspective, it sort of feels that when assembly CM Nitish Kumar, he's going to trade his determination to surrender.

Minister Madan Sahni's assembly with the CM lasted for a very long time, by which the Leader Minister additionally summoned Atul Prasad, Major Secretary, Social Welfare Division and attempted to grasp his facet on this topic. After paying attention to the entire thing, Nitish Kumar attempted to make a reconciliation between the Social Welfare Minister and the officer of the dep..

Consistent with the ideas, on this assembly, the Major Secretary of the dep., Atul Prasad additionally made allegations towards Minister Madan Sahni. It used to be advised on his behalf that Sahni sought after to get the transfer-posting executed within the division as according to his want and when he may just now not accomplish that, in the sort of state of affairs he made allegations and introduced to surrender.

Consistent with the ideas gained from the assets after this entire incident, Madan Sahni will stay a minister within the govt. After this assembly, Madan Sahni left in the course of the again door of the Leader Minister’s place of dwelling.

It’s being advised that within the transfer-posting case within the Social Welfare Division, Sahni used to be seeking to put drive on Leader Minister Nitish Kumar via providing to surrender alleging forms that the move and posting made via him must be approved however it didn’t occur. . He has now not even resigned but and now after assembly CM Nitish, his perspective has additionally softened.