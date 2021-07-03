Bihar Information: Nitish Kumar’s govt is ready to fall, Tejashwi Yadav stated after Maheshwar Singh got here to RJD

Bihar Information: ruling JDU in Bihar (I GO) Former MLA Maheshwar Singh (Maheshwar Singh) These days on Saturday, Lalu Yadav’s RJD together with his supporters (RJD) Joined. Former Deputy Leader Minister Tejashwi Yadav giving RJD club to Singh (Tejashwi Yadav) Mentioned Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar Executive) The autumn of the fallen govt is bound. Tejashwi welcomed former MLA Maheshwar Singh to RJD and described him as an skilled chief. He stated that together with his arrival, the RJD will grow to be more potent. Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Allegations of corruption and paperwork in opposition to Nitish govt, a minister can surrender these days, BJP additionally surrounded

Tejashwi stated that the Nitish govt is dishonest with the formative years. He stated that these days no paintings is being executed with out bribe. The paperwork has higher such a lot that even the minister has to lift his voice in opposition to it. He stated, 'The federal government is working in Bihar with the assistance of corrupt officers. Corrupt officers dominate ministers and MLAs. No matter Madan Sahni, Minister of Social Welfare Division has stated, is de facto proper. The allegations made by means of the minister have additionally been splattered at the operating taste of Leader Minister Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi accused of incomes within the identify of switch in Bihar and stated that ever since Nitish Kumar was the Leader Minister, this trade is happening. He stated that many MLAs of the ruling birthday celebration also are offended with the operating taste of the federal government. Describing the Nitish govt as a central authority constructed from chor door, he as soon as once more stated, 'This can be a fallen govt, whose fall is bound.'

Previous, former JDU MLA Maheshwar Singh joined RJD within the presence of RJD chief Tejashwi. Tejashwi stated that Maheshwar Singh is an excessively skilled chief. He has been MLA two times, RJD will probably be more potent together with his arrival. After accepting the club of RJD, Maheshwar Singh praised Tejashwi and stated that his imaginative and prescient is obvious and we can all stroll with him. (IANS Hindi)