Bihar Information Nowadays: BJP chief Gajendra Jha, who’s in hassle for the observation of slicing off the tongue of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, expelled the celebration

Bihar Information Nowadays: Former Bihar Leader Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Jitan Ram Manjhi) The cause of the objectionable remarks on Brahmins are on the right track. Leaders of quite a lot of political events are making sharp statements towards him. In the meantime, BJP chief Gajendra Jha (BJP Chief Gajendra Jha) He even gave a debatable observation towards him. He stated that he'll give a praise of Rs 11 lakh to the person who bites the tongue of former CM Manjhi. The BJP chief said- 'I wish to announce that if any Brahmin bites off the tongue of Jitan Ram Manjhi and brings him in entrance of me, then I can give him a praise of Rs 11 lakh. Even supposing he isn't even value 11 paise. Now this observation of his were given heavy on him. The BJP right away expelled him from the celebration and sought explanation at the observation. In Bihar, Madhubani's BJP district president Shankar Jha has issued an order to expel Gajendra Jha.

Manjhi had made objectionable remarks about Brahmins whilst talking at a program on Saturday. After a dispute over this, he apologized and stated that he had stated this for the folks of his society. He additionally tweeted on Tuesday 21 December announcing that 'phrases used towards Brahmins could also be because of slip of tongue and I wish to publicly say sorry for this. It's not that i am towards Brahmins however I've objection to Brahminism. He stated that the observe of Brahmanism at all times hates Dalits, publicizes them as untouchables. I'm towards those degrading practices created through Brahminism.

However, two FIRs had been registered towards Manjhi in Patna and Purnia. In Patna, the folks of the Brahmin neighborhood lodged an FIR on the Rajiv Nagar police station. Alleged that Jitan Ram Manjhi's observation towards Satyanarayan Puja is geared toward hurting the emotions of the Hindu neighborhood. Except for this, he extensively utilized abusive phrases for the Brahmin neighborhood.