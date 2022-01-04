Bihar Information: Operation of many flights affected at Patna airport, 4 flights to be suspended until January 15

Bihar Information in Hindi: Air flights had been badly affected because of fog and occasional visibility around the nation. Many states of the rustic together with Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh are suffering from this. These days on Tuesday, Patna Airport officers additionally gave identical knowledge. It was once instructed that flights are affected because of fog and occasional visibility at Patna airport. Officers mentioned that every one flights with departure and arrival had been affected. There’s a chance that there will likely be numerous extend within the motion of many airplane.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Thieves took away ATMs in Patna, lakhs of rupees had been stored within the device

4 flights to stay suspended until January 15

However the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Patna’s Jai Prakash Narayan World Airport until 15 January (Jaiprakash Narayan World Airport) Revised wintry weather agenda has been launched for It mentioned that out of the 48 flights these days working from the airport, 44 will perform beneath the revised wintry weather agenda. Except this, SpiceJet will get started a brand new flight (SEJ 3839/3840) on Kolkata-Patna-Kolkata path from January 5. It was once instructed that SpiceJet will perform best 11 flights as a substitute of 13 within the town airport. This may occasionally occur until Friday. Additionally Learn – Bihar Information These days: BJP chief Gajendra Jha, who was once trapped by way of the remark of biting the tongue of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, expelled the birthday party

Flights canceled from Darbhanga airport

Previous, many flights had been canceled at Darbhanga Airport because of low visibility and fog. At the first day of the yr, 6 out of 12 SpiceJet flights that took off from Darbhanga needed to be cancelled. In a similar fashion, flights coming from Delhi and Bangalore had been canceled. Additionally Learn – Bihar Gaya Wedding ceremony: Air hostess Dulhania, who got here to pick out up the groom using on a horse, danced so much, see pictures