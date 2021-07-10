Bihar Information Replace: Tej Pratap informed the scoop of Jagdanand Singh’s resignation flawed, stated – what are we who might be offended

Bihar Information Replace: The resignation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran chief Jagda Nand Singh from the put up of state president has been termed as baseless through celebration chief Tej Pratap Yadav. He stated that Singh has no longer resigned from the put up of state president, as of late on Saturday, the previous cupboard minister of Bihar stated that the place has Jagdanand Singh resigned? We additionally spoke to father (Lalu Yadav) the day past and he has denied this. What are we that they’re going to resent us? He stays with the celebration.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information In Hindi: Sanjay Singh got rid of from the put up of JDU spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar once more were given this accountability

If truth be told, there have been experiences on Friday that Jagdanand Singh, a senior RJD chief and shut aide of Lalu Yadav, resigned from the put up of state president. He presented to renounce mentioning well being causes. Then again, his resignation has no longer been approved but. Consistent with media experiences, Lalu Yadav has requested him to proceed in his put up.

In the meantime, Tej Pratap centered the Leader Minister of the state Nitish Kumar so much. He stated that right through the Corona length, the federal government took two crore rupees from the price range of all of the MLAs. However what has been finished with this cash isn't but recognized. Throughout the Corona length, the federal government has finished rip-off paintings.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav additionally reacted to the political scenario of LJP chief Chirag Paswan. He stated that Chirag is a tender guy. They’re running in their very own means. The adolescence helps the adolescence. He stated this at the query of Chirag becoming a member of the grand alliance. Tej Pratap stated that anybody can take part on this. Media individuals are additionally welcome on this.