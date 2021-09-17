Bihar Information: Sheohar DM recordsdata felony grievance towards spouse, partner’s mother, know what’s the complete topic

Bihar Information Hindi: District Justice of the Peace of Sheohar District of North Bihar (DM) Has filed a felony case towards his spouse and partner’s mother on Friday. of sheohar DM Sajjan Rajasekhar (DM Sajjan Rajasekhar) He has made seven critical allegations towards his spouse Sitara GSS and partner’s mother Bharti Venkatesan, together with extortion and defamation. The FIR has been lodged within the town police station of the district. Rajasekhar has additionally filed a divorce petition within the District Circle of relatives Court docket.Additionally Learn – Barauni Refinery: 15 injured, 8 in crucial situation in explosion at Barauni oil refinery

Previous in June, Sitara had filed a felony case towards Rajshekhar in Muzaffarpur's Town Police Station, making critical allegations of home violence and dowry towards the DM. Rajasekhar has alleged that except for extorting extortion, his spouse and in-laws also are growing psychological force from him. He also referred to as the allegations of home violence and dowry towards him utterly baseless.

In the meantime, Sitara has stated that she isn't in a position for divorce. He stated, 'We were given married on September 4, 2017 in Chennai and we now have a daughter named Heera and a son named Daivik. The daughter resides with him (Rajshekhar), whilst my son resides with me. He didn't give any cash for the upkeep of me and my son.'

(Enter: IANS)