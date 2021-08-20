Bihar Information: Tej Pratap got here out of Rabri’s place of dwelling, mentioned, ‘I used to be no longer allowed to speak to my brother’

Bihar Information: The talk of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the primary opposition birthday party of Bihar, is now visual at the streets. In the meantime, on Friday, RJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav reached the place of dwelling of former Leader Minister Rabri Devi and got here out quickly after. Popping out in anger, he advised journalists that now he used to be no longer allowed to speak to Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD President Lalu Prasad, had reached his mom Rabri Devi’s place of dwelling on Friday to satisfy brother Tejashwi Yadav. After some time Tej Pratap left in anger.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: 37 lakh other folks in Bihar flooded, 37 districts affected, govt equipped Rs 222 crore assist

When he got here out, he advised the newshounds in anger, he used to be stopped by way of Sanjay Yadav from chatting with his brother. At the moment we have been speaking that Sanjay Yadav got here and went with Tejashwi. Did not let my brother communicate. After that they left for his or her place of dwelling. It's noteworthy that Tej Pratap is disenchanted over the removing of his shut aide Akash Yadav from the submit of pupil RJD president. He has made many allegations towards the birthday party's state president Jagdanand Singh relating to this.

Right here, Singh even refused to acknowledge Tej Pratap. Amidst the tussle between the 2 leaders, Tej Pratap has additionally focused Sanjay Yadav, thought to be Tejashwi's strategist. He even advised Sanjay Yadav the migrant marketing consultant.

Considerably, President Jagdanand Singh on Wednesday got rid of pupil RJD president Akash Yadav, who is thought of as with reference to Tej Pratap, and gave this accountability to Gagan Kumar. Jagdanand Singh, then again, additionally says that the submit of pupil RJD president used to be vacant, on which the appointment has been made. (IANS)