Bihar Information: Tej Pratap stated – Kansa’s uncle will blow the neck, the offended monk stated, stay Lalu-Rabri kids underneath keep watch over, differently…

Bihar Information: After the wedding of Tejashwi Yadav, the more youthful son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi's more youthful brother Sadhu Yadav were given offended and stated – Tejashwi's marriage has tarnished now not most effective the circle of relatives however all of the society. After this commentary of his, Tej Pratap Yadav warned him via tweeting. Tej Pratap Yadav stated that 'When you come to Bihar, you are going to blow the neck, keep for your place.' After this Sadhu Yadav is livid and he warned that if Lalu ji or Behen ji (Rabri Devi) does now not keep watch over their kids, then I can now not spare somebody. I can disclose everybody if it is Tej Pratap Yadav or Tejashwi Yadav.

Sadhu Yadav warns Lalu-Rabri – stay your kids underneath keep watch over

Sadhu Yadav stated that you simply (Tejashwi) are unfastened to marry somebody, I don't have any objection. However why impose your mistake on others? There can be dire penalties if Lalu ji or sister ji does now not keep watch over their kids. I can disclose everybody, if it is Tej Pratap Yadav or Tejashwi Yadav. Sadhu Yadav additionally alleged that those persons are torturing me mentally for 10-12 years. Whilst the rustic and the arena is observing the black deeds of those other folks.

#WATCH | Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav’s uncle Sadhu Yadav: Those other folks had been mentally torturing me for 10-12 years. You (Tejashwi) are unfastened to marry whoever you need, I have no objection… There will be severe repercussions if Lalu Ji or Behan Ji do not keep watch over their kids”. %.twitter.com/8cjbdfFDiJ – ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

When Lalu Yadav were given married at my space, other folks knew him.

He stated that no person knew Lalu Yadav prior to. Other folks knew him until he were given married at my space. After this he turned into the scholar president of Patna College Faculty. After changing into the scholar president, he participated within the motion of 1974. When Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency within the nation in 1974, Lalu Yadav stayed in our space for 3 years.

Tej Pratap had warned uncle Sadhu Yadav

On Saturday, Tej Pratap Yadav had warned uncle Sadhu Yadav via tweeting in Bhojpuri. He stated that ‘Forestall, we’re Awatani Bihar to Garda Udaav Tani Tohar! Previous age bards, learn how to reside in little area. Who wishes new ones out of pajamas..! That means wait, we’re coming to Bihar, then we can blow your neck! Learn how to be in a bit of of a place. There isn’t a lot wish to pop out of pajamas.