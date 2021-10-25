Bihar Information: ‘Tej Pratap’ were given offended once Lalu reached Patna, offended such a lot that know what he stated …

Bihar Information: RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav reached Patna from Delhi on Sunday after a very long time. On achieving Patna, birthday party leaders and staff gave him a grand welcome, and however, Lalu’s Lal Tej Pratap Yadav regarded so offended that he sat on a dharna once he reached Patna. She additionally made this sort of call for that it used to be an issue of issue for Lalu. Someway, Lalu-Rabri controlled to finish their eldest son’s dharna through persuasion. However right through this, Tej Pratap stated such a lot in displeasure that there generally is a drawback for Lalu’s birthday party and particularly Tejashwi.Additionally Learn – VIDEO: Lalu used to be noticed in complete swing earlier than his go back to Bihar, stated – what’s Congress, what’s alliance?

In the end, why did Lalu's Lal-Tej Pratap get offended?

On achieving Patna from Delhi, Tej Pratap had additionally long gone to obtain Lalu on the airport. However Tej Pratap accused Jagdanand Singh and MLC Sunil Kumar Singh of being driven through their folks. Outdoor the place of dwelling of Rabri Devi, her folks additionally carted her. Tej Pratap stated that the state president of RJD insulted me, were given driven through his goons.

Tej Pratap described Jagdanand Singh and Sunil Kumar Singh as brokers of RSS and stated that until they aren't thrown out of RJD, I will be able to don't have anything to do with RJD. He stated that my father used to be throughout the automobile. He did not see all this. Now they take motion on each, most effective then will I go back to the circle of relatives and the birthday party.

Ended the dharna at the persuasion of Lalu-Rabri

Lalu had denied any pressure between the 2 of them in Delhi and Tej Pratap confirmed his colour once he got here to Patna. For the primary time, Tej Pratap additionally brazenly attacked his ‘Arjun’ (Tejashwi Yadav) and stated that if this perspective continues, my Arjun won’t be able to take a seat at the throne, won’t permit him to turn out to be the Leader Minister. Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad themselves reached round 9.30 pm to influence the offended Tej Pratap and were given them to finish their dharna.

Tej Pratap stated – the birthday party has been abducted

Tej Pratap additionally attacked his brother Tejashwi Yadav and in addition warned that the angle must be stepped forward, differently there will probably be a combat. Tejashwi is not a kid, he has grown up now. Tej Pratap stated that I’m a made of combat, I’ve been continuously announcing that I’ve to make my Arjun the Leader Minister, however now I’m feeling unhappy. He accused Tejashwi and Sanjay that they’d abducted the birthday party, warned Tejashwi that the birthday party would now not be just right if he took Sanjay alongside. Who acknowledges them?