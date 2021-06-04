Bihar Information: Woman abducted at gunpoint, then murdered after gangrape, mutilated frame present in canal

Bihar Information: In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, police have arrested 3 liquor mafia for kidnapping a village woman, gang-raping her after which mutilating her frame ahead of dumping it within the river. The incident is of Madhepur village underneath Maniara police station on Sunday, when the woman at the side of her mom had long gone to shop for drugs at a close-by chemist’s store.

In keeping with the remark of the sufferer’s mom, 3 males got here on a bike and kidnapped her at gunpoint. We straight away knowledgeable the police however they had been not able to track my daughter. The sufferer’s mom stated that the following morning we had been knowledgeable through the police {that a} mutilated frame was once discovered at the banks of Kadane river close to Kudhni village. He stated that we straight away reached the spot and known him through the garments.

The investigating officer of the case, Ravi Kumar Rai, stated that the autopsy has showed rape. In keeping with the identification of the accused, we raided many puts and in any case arrested them at the intervening evening of Thursday to Friday. He stated that two out of 3 have prison background. He’s additionally all in favour of unlawful liquor industry in Muzaffarpur. (IANS)