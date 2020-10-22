Bihar: IT department recovered Rs 8 lakh from Congress office, questioned Randeep Surjewala

new Delhi: In the midst of Bihar election campaign, 8.5 lakh rupees have been recovered from a car parked in the parking area from a person outside the Congress headquarters in Patna. Along with this, a person has been detained from outside the Congress office for questioning. After this, the Income Tax Department investigated in the Congress office for several hours. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and Bihar Congress incharge Shakti Singh Gohil were questioned. The IT team has also pasted the notice outside the Congress office. Also Read – Chirag Paswan targeted Nitish Kumar, said – Do not go to Lalu’s shelter

The Income Tax Department has taken this action. The team of Income Tax Department reached Congress office Sadaqat Ashram today. Here the team investigated and recovered these money from a car parked in the parking area of ​​the office. After this, a person was detained from outside the office. The Income Tax Department remained in the Congress office for a long time.

They served notice after money was recovered from a vehicle outside the compound. No money recovered within the compound. We collaborated. 22 kg gold, 2.5 kg silver was recovered from BJP candidate from Raxaul. Why is IT not going there ?: Congress' Bihar incharge Shaktisinh Gohil https://t.co/uxJyWmi3pF pic.twitter.com/EOYYis3zy3 – ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

BJP has been attacked for this action of income tax. Bihar Congress incharge Shakti Singh Gohil said that no money has been recovered. Even a BJP candidate has got 22 kg of gold and silver. Why the Income Tax Department does not take any action on BJP leaders.