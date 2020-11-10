Bihar Jamui District Chunav Result 2020 Live Updates: 4 seat results in Jamui district, BJP’s Shreyashi Singh’s big win, from Chakai

Jamui District Chunav Result 2020 live: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 has started at 8 am today. Counting results for 4 assembly seats in Jamui Jamui district Semaphore (Sikandra Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update) Hindustan Awami Morcha (Secular) has won the seat, Jamui (Jamui Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update) BJP’s Shreyashi Singh has won from Jamui. Jhajha (Jhajha Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update) Rajendra Prasad of RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) has been in the forefront from Jhajha assembly seat. Right there Cooking, (Chakai Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update) On the Independent seat of Chakai Legislative Assembly, Sumit Kumar Singh has been ahead. Also Read – NDA towards absolute majority in Bihar, PM Modi claimed victory, said – New decade will be of Bihar

Jamui Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live updates: BJP's Shreyashi Singh won a landslide victory in Jamui (Bihar Assembly Election 2020): BJP candidate Shreyashi Singh SHREYASI SINGH has won the election battle with a huge vote from the Sadar seat of Jamui. The Bharatiya Janata Party received direct votes from Jamui assembly seat 79156, while 447 votes were received from the postal ballot. In this way, he got a huge number of 79603 votes. He has got 43.89 votes in this election.

Jamui (Jamui Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update) In Jamui Jamui Vidhan Sabha seat), the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Vijay Prakash RJD in the election battle for the Grand Alliance, while the BJP has fielded Shreyashi Singh, daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh. Shreyashi is the international shooter and Arjun is the awardee. His mother has also been an MP.

Sikandra Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live updates

Sikandra Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live Updates: We won the Sikandra seat. Prafulla Kumar (PRAFULL KUMAR MANJHI) of Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) in Secundera Assembly seat got 46901 votes from EVM, while 160 votes from post ballot. In this way, he got a total of 47061 votes. Our candidate got 30.67 votes. Prafulla Kumar of Hindustan Awami Morcha (secular), Sudhir Kumar (SUDHIR KUMAR) of Congress Indian National Congress got 41233 votes and 323 votes from the postal, thus he got 41556 votes. He got 27.09 percent votes.

Sikandra Vidhan Sabha Result: There are 4 assembly seats in Jamui Jamui district. Among these Sikandra Vidhan Sabha seat is reserved for SC candidate. There are 15 candidates in the fray from Sikandra assembly constituency. As joint candidate of Mahagathbandhan. But the Congress is in the fray. Those current MLAs are also from the Congress. On the other hand, there are Prafulla Kumar Manjhi from the JDU, BJP and HAM alliance, while RJ Shankar Paswan is also contesting from the LJP. Candidate Subhash Chandra was also seen making good presence.

Jhajha Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live updates

Rajendra Prasad (RAJENDRA PRASAD) of RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) got the most votes from Jhajha assembly seat. Rajendra Prasad got 74816 votes from EVM, 477 from postal ballot and a total of 75293. RJD candidate got a total of 38.69 votes.

Jhajha Vidhan Sabha seat There are a total of 10 candidates in Jhajha Assembly. Here is a major contest between JDU and RJD. Here LJP has also fielded its candidate for a three-way contest. Here Damodar Rawat from JDU is the candidate, while Rajendra Yadav from RJD. The current MLA here is Rabindra Yadav from BJP. Rabind Yadav has won the election thrice.

Chakai Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 live update

In the Chakai Legislative Assembly, Independent Independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh (SUMIT KUMAR SINGH) got 45375 votes from EVM, while the postal got 173 votes. In all, he received 45548 votes. He got 24.02 percent votes. Sumit Kumar Singh left RJD's Savitri Devi in ​​a tough match. Savitri Singh of RJD got 44721 votes. While Sanjay Prasad of JDU got 39205 votes. At the same time, Sanjay Mandal of Lok Janashakti Party got 22575 votes.

In the last elections, Sumit Kumar Singh, who was third from Chakai, was leading from the beginning. Sumit Kumar Singh RJD’s Savitri Singh has a margin of 1491 votes. Sumit Kumar has got 18046 votes. There are 13 candidates in the electoral battle on Chakai Vidhan Sabha Seat in Jamui district. Here RJD MLA Savitri Devi is in the fray, while Sanjay Prasad is from JDU. Last time, Independent candidate Sumit Kumar came in second place here. JDU’s Sanjay Prasad is running in third place, he has got 12046 votes.