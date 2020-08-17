Bihar / Jarkhand Covid-19 Update: 2,187 of Corona in Bihar, 552 new cases in Jharkhand, know how many cases in which district

new Delhi: The number of infected people in the state rose to 1.04 lakh after 2,187 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Bihar on Sunday. According to the Health Bulletin, with the death of 22 patients of Kovid-19 in the state on Sunday, the death toll due to this deadly virus increased to 537. Also Read – Bihar Flood Update News: After Corona, floods in Bihar now affected, more than 74 lakh population affected

In the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, 15 patients died due to corona virus infection, which together has brought the total number of dead in the state to 244. At the same time, 552 new cases of corona virus infection were reported on Sunday, which together increased the total number of infected in the state to 23,224.

According to the state health ministry, out of 22 death cases in Bihar, five in Patna, four in Gaya, two each in East Champaran and Rohtas, while in Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Munger, Nawada, West Champaran and Siwan districts. One patient died. So far, 16.79 lakh samples have been tested in Bihar.

This information has been given in the report released late last night by the Health Department. According to this, 14,747 out of 23,224 infected people of the state have recovered and returned to their homes.

In addition, treatment of 8,233 patients continues in various hospitals while 244 have died. A total of 7040 samples were tested in laboratories in the last 24 hours.