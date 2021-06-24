Bihar: JDU’s new state govt shaped, 33 % ladies were given the percentage within the checklist

Bihar (Bihar) The ruling Janata Dal (United) in I GO introduced the brand new state committee on Thursday. Within the new state committee, 33 % ladies had been given position. Whilst freeing the checklist of latest state committee, JDU state president Umesh Kushwaha mentioned that participation of girls has been ensured within the new state committee. He mentioned that 33 % proportion on this committee has been given to girls. He mentioned that JD(U) is the one celebration which has given 33 consistent with cent stake to girls within the committee. Additionally Learn – ‘The tantrik many times raped me in my dream’, the lady lodged an FIR with the police

Liberating the checklist of the brand new state govt, JDU tweeted and wrote, "JDU has taken a historical step and for the primary time, greater than 33% ladies had been given position within the state committee. JDU is the primary celebration within the nation to take action. At the side of ladies, the formative years has been given prominence. At the side of this, appreciate has been given to all sections of the society.

Saying the brand new committee in a press convention arranged through JDU, it was once mentioned that the brand new committee is composed of 29 vice-presidents, 60 normal secretaries, 114 secretaries, a treasurer and seven spokespersons.

The brand new crew of Bihar Pradesh JDU has been introduced. It has 29 vice presidents, 60 normal secretaries, 114 secretaries, 1 treasurer and seven state spokespersons. Hearty congratulations to all of the newly nominated place of job bearers.ItNitishKumar @RCP_Singh %.twitter.com/5iM2m0niDB — Umesh Singh Kushwaha (@UmeshSinghJDU) June 24, 2021

Umesh Kushwaha mentioned that following the unravel of Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, ladies had been given a proportion within the committee from the celebration. He mentioned that Leader Minister Nitish Kumar talks about ladies’s rights from the very starting, and JDU has proven it through doing it. Former ministers and senior leaders had been given position on this new committee.

It’s noteworthy that JDU has been busy expanding its extended family since remaining 12 months’s meeting elections.