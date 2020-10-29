Bihar: Jinnawale Netaji was talking about the demolition in the speech, then it happened that …. see VIDEO

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections is scheduled on November 3. Before the elections, all parties are seeking public support for the victory of their candidates. Rallies are being organized and the rounds of promises and accusations of leaders are going on. But in the midst of all this, some such incidents and videos are also being seen which people are enjoying very much. Also Read – Arson in SP and SDO office of Munger, Election Commission immediately removes DM, SP, order for investigation

One such video is becoming increasingly viral, which is Congress candidate from Jale Assembly seat of Darbhanga, Dr. Mashkur Ahem Usmani. While Usmani was addressing the election rally, a strange incident happened during which you can see the video We will not be able to stop laughing.

Actually, he was addressing a rally and was saying that in democracy people know who to raise and when to drop whom. Just this thing was fake from his mouth and the stage on which he was standing suddenly collapsed and he fell down on his own.

#WATCH Bihar: Congress candidate from Jale assembly seat Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani falls as the stage collapsed during his address at a political rally in Darbhanga.#Biharpolls pic.twitter.com/G2R5914wSe – ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Please tell that the Congress has given the ticket to Dr. Mashkur Ahmed Usmani, but many questions are being raised from the NDA side. There is a charge against Mashkur Ahmed Usmani that he has put a photo of Jinnah in Aligarh Muslim University. Although he says in his clarification that apart from Aligarh Muslim University, there is a picture of Jinnah, for which he wrote a letter to PM Modi, but no response was received to the letter.

Because of this, their opponents have also started discussing Pakistan and Jinnah during the election campaign. In this way, Jinnah and Pakistan have been entered in Bihar assembly elections 2020.

There has been a ruckus in the Congress to make Mashkur Ahmed Usmani a candidate from the webs. Here MLA Rishi Mishra has expressed displeasure over Mashkur Usmani making him a candidate. Rishi Mishra was contesting his candidature from this seat but this did not happen and the Congress cut Mishkur Usmani by cutting Rishi Mishra’s ticket.