Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi said such a thing for RJD, there is a political ruckus in Bihar, know

Bihar News: Politics has intensified on the tweet of Jitan Ram Manjhi (Jitanram Manjhi), former Chief Minister of Bihar and National President of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM). Both RJD and Congress have become vocal about Jitan Ram Manjhi's statement and have put Seem Nitish Kumar in the dock. Congress leader Rajesh Rathore said that crime was under control under Jitan Ram Manjhi's rule, so Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should either hand over power to Manjhi or hand him over to the Home Ministry.

At the same time, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has said that, 'When Manjhi was with us, RJD was good, if crime is to control RJD, then tell Manjhi CM Nitish Kumar (Tejashwi Yadav) ).

Here, the ruling party has justified Manjhi's tweet. JDU leader Dr Sunil said, "Jitan Ram Manjhi has made a right appeal, because the involvement of RJD leaders in recent criminal cases is continuously being exposed." On his statement, BJP leader Arvind Singh said that CM Nitish Kumar Good Governance Babu Known as RJD is promoting crime in the state, Jitan Ram Manjhi has said the right thing.

In fact, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an ally in the NDA government in Bihar, has blamed the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incidents of rising crime in the state. In a tweet, we chief Jitan Ram Manjhi blamed RJD’s jailed leaders and supporters for 80 percent of the state’s crimes.

Manjhi tweeted about this and wrote, ‘I urge the leaders of RJD and their allies who are showing concern about the crime of Bihar, to explain to your activists and jailed leaders, more than 80 percent in the state Criminal incidents will end only like this.