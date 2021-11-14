Bihar: Journalist killed for talking in opposition to corruption, Tejashwi stated – When will Nitish get up, and what number of ladies shall be widows?

New Delhi: Journalist has been murdered in Bihar. Minister Leshi Singh and his nephew are accused of killing a journalist who uncovered the corruption of hospitals. The members of the family of the journalist have held Leshi Singh chargeable for the homicide. There are protests in Bihar relating to this. Now politics has intensified relating to this. The opposition has introduced a scathing assault at the Nitish Kumar executive.Additionally Learn – About 40 deaths because of toxic liquor in Bihar, BJP stated – Executive wishes to fret about prohibition

Allow us to tell {that a} day previous, the half-burnt frame of journalist Budhinath Jha was once discovered. Budhinath Jha was once doing journalism for 2 years. Previous to this he was once additionally a member of the Zilla Parishad. Budhinath Jha’s age was once handiest 22 years. The relations allege that Budhinath Jha was once additionally making lawsuits in opposition to a nursing house. Buddhinath Jha was once being burdened about this, however Buddhinath was once decided that he would stay the hospitals closed because of irregularities. Additionally Learn – Nitish executive gave Diwali present to executive staff and pensioners, larger dearness allowance

Motion was once additionally taken at the lawsuits of Budhinath. In line with a document, orders have been made to near 9 nursing properties and labs at the lawsuits of Budhinath Jha. 4 There was once a advantageous for nursing. Along side this, orders have been made to near 19 investigation properties and nursing properties this 12 months, however Buddhinath Jha additionally needed to undergo the brunt of this. Budhinath Jha was once abducted on 9 November and his frame was once discovered on 12 November. Additionally Learn – Lalu Yadav from Bihar reached Delhi with spouse and son, stated – I’m really not feeling neatly

What was once his fault that he was once killed? Simply because he received the Zila Parishad polls & sought after to contest Meeting polls? Leshi Singh did this by way of her nephew. I don’t accept as true with the native Police, it will have to be probed by way of others: Anulika Singh, Rintu Singh’s spouse & Zilla Parishad member percent.twitter.com/UY5GdYFUsd – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav has raised questions at the Nitish Kumar executive in regards to the homicide of the journalist. Tejashwi stated that once will Nitish Kumar in the end get up. What number of extra ladies shall be widows prior to they get up? Nitish Kumar will have to give a proof. The minister will have to be got rid of straight away. Let’s have a look at what he does in any case.

Nitish Kumar’s minister Leshi Singh-her nephew are accused. SHO has been suspended but if deceased’s relations are obviously accusing Leshi Singh & her nephew then why is state government & its head silent?: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on homicide of journalist-ex Zilla Parishad member in Purnia percent.twitter.com/BfdmKikJcf – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Tejashwi Yadav stated that Nitish Kumar’s executive minister Leshi Singh and his nephew are to blame of homicide. The station in-charge has been suspended, however why is Nitish Kumar silent when the journalist’s members of the family are accusing Leshi Singh and his nephew of homicide?