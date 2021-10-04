Bihar: Lady thrown in dust after gang rape, police present in dangerous situation, incident showed in clinical exam

Patna: In Fatuha space of ​​Bihar’s capital Patna, 4 other folks took a 30-year-old lady captive and gang-raped her. After committing the crime, the accused threw it in a water pit close to NH 30 after which fled. In keeping with the sufferer’s commentary, the accused saved her hostage until Sunday and raped her one at a time. The incident with the girl has been showed within the clinical exam.Additionally Learn – Delhi: Lady from UP gang-raped in Delhi, auto motive force arrested

Fatuha SHO Manoj Kumar mentioned that the girl incessantly used to return to Patna Sahib from Bihar Sharif for her activity. On Sunday, she boarded the Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Categorical educate and were given down at Patna Sahib railway station. She took an auto and reached Fatuha, however because of no different car to visit Macuria, she began strolling against her vacation spot. Additionally Learn – After love marriage, husband did the sort of ruckus, bought his 21-year-old spouse, raped herself

“The native goons noticed her strolling on my own at the highway and forcibly took her in an auto to an unknown position, the place they raped her. After committing the crime, the accused threw him in a water pit close to Nai Street and fled from the spot. He mentioned that the girl used to be noticed through a police patrol, which introduced her to Fatuha police station. He has given the main points of the accused. Efforts are directly to nab them. Additionally Learn – UP’s Ballia Prison stuffed with water, prisoners trapped in hassle, district management…