Bihar: Lalu Gusum after Raghuvansh’s death, photo of Tej Pratap getting viral, allegations made

Bihar Politics: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is deeply saddened after the demise of his best friend Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. It is being told that they are staying in the Rims Superintendent's bungalow and they are not talking much to the people in the bungalow. Giving information about the treatment of Lalu Prasad, Dr. Umesh Prasad said that Lalu Prasad was very closely associated with Raghuvansh Prasad.

He told that the impact of the passing of his political life partner is also being seen on Lalu's health. Dr. Umesh Prasad said that blood pressure of Lalu Prasad is fine but fluctuations in blood sugar level continue. In such a situation, about 10 types of medicines are being given to Lalu Prasad.

Know that Lalu Yadav was stunned for a moment after hearing the news of Dr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's death. Elajrat Lalu Prasad was drowned in mourning at the Kelly Bhawan of Rims in Ranchi. He was not talking to anyone since the news of his death. Was sitting quietly. A few days ago he wrote a letter to Raghuvansh Babu's party rejecting his resignation and urged him not to go anywhere.

On the other hand, in the last visit of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, many RJD leaders including Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, but Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav had to stay far away. It is not that he did not pay tribute to Raghuvansh Babu. He laid a picture of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in a secluded corner of his residence and paid floral tributes to him. In doing so, his picture went viral on social media.

In this picture, RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav is seen paying tribute to him on the picture of Raghuvansh Babu. In fact, after comparing Raghuvansh Babu with a lot of water in RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav is looking badly trapped. At first he had to face the resentment of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi on this and now after the passing of Raghuvansh Babu, Tej Pratap Yadav has come under target of political parties for his statements.

Bihar leaders even told him that a lotta water statement hurt Raghuvansh Babu so much that he lost his life. With such statements, Tej Pratap is finding himself in trouble. Therefore, he has kept himself isolated from the last visit of Raghuvansh Babu. It can be said that a statement with a lot of water has isolated them.