Bihar: Lalu Yadav left for Delhi from Patna with spouse and son, mentioned – It’s not that i am feeling smartly

Bihar, Patna, Patna airport, Lalu Yadav, Delhi, RJD, Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, Information: After the defeat of RJD in two seats of Bihar meeting, birthday celebration leader Lalu Yadav has gave the impression very disenchanted. He has now not even advised his well being. On Wednesday evening, Lalu Yadav at the side of his spouse and son left for Delhi from Patna airport. RJD Leader Lalu Yadav arrived at Patna airport together with his spouse and son Tejashwi Yadav. The previous Bihar CM mentioned, “It’s not that i am feeling smartly and am going to Delhi for remedy.”Additionally Learn – After the victory within the by-election, Nitish Kumar focused Lalu Yadav, mentioned this…

Allow us to tell that JDU has retained its hang within the by-elections held in two seats in Bihar, Kusheshwar and Tarapur. The opposition birthday celebration RJD put numerous drive to win those two seats however it will now not get good fortune. Amidst well being problems, RJD had come from Delhi for Bihar election marketing campaign and had additionally campaigned however each the RJD applicants misplaced within the meeting by-elections. Leader Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) heaved a sigh of reduction with the effects on November 2, when it retained its hang on each the meeting seats – Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur. By way of-polls had been hung on October 30 for each the seats. Additionally Learn – PM Narendra Modi returns: PM Modi returns to India after a five-day excursion of Rome, Vatican Town and Glasgow

JD(U) candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh defeated RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah by way of just about 3,800 votes in Tarapur. Singh were given 78,966 votes, whilst Sah needed to be glad with 75,145 votes. The bypoll was once necessitated because of the demise of JD(U) MLA Mevalal Choudhary in Tarapur. Previous, the ruling JD(U) retained its hang at the Kusheshwar Sthan (reserved) seat and defeated the candidate of Lalu Prasad’s birthday celebration Rashtriya Janata Dal by way of a margin of over 12,000 votes. Janata Dal (U)’s Aman Bhushan Hazari were given 58,882 votes, whilst RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti were given 47,184 votes. The by-election needed to be held because of the demise of Aman Bhushan Hazari’s father.

Each the effects had been disappointing for the RJD, which, regardless of having the biggest choice of MLAs, is within the opposition and was once hoping to win each the seats. Lalu Prasad’s disgruntled elder son Tej Pratap Yadav blamed state president Jagdanand Singh for the defeat, but even so MLC Sunil Singh and Sanjay Yadav, a key aide of his more youthful brother Tejashwi Yadav, with whom he clashes.

Leader Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday mentioned that the folks of the state have totally rejected his arch-rival Lalu Prasad’s birthday celebration Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Speaking to newshounds on the birthday celebration’s state headquarters, Nitish Kumar mentioned, “The by-election was once a tragic instance for us, for the reason that demise of our sitting MLAs ended in the by-election. I’ve all the time believed that the desire of the folks is paramount. Other people have put their agree with in us. So long as their religion stays, we will be able to proceed to serve them.

Requested additionally in regards to the failure of Lalu Prasad, who claimed RJD’s victory by way of campaigning regardless of unwell well being, the manager minister mentioned, “What can I say about him? What sort of language did they use all the way through the election? That is the adaptation. We imagine within the supremacy of the folks. They (Lalu Prasad and his circle of relatives) imagine in empowering everybody. Other people have made their selection transparent.”