Bihar Latest News: Corona virus infection spread in a school in Munger district, 22 students and 3 teachers positive from Covid-19

According to news agency ANI, 22 students and three teachers from a school in Munger district of Bihar have been found positive by Corona virus infection. After this, a control area has been created in Asarganj. As a precaution, medical teams have been formed for screening. Meanwhile, the death toll from the epidemic rose to 1,424 on Thursday after four more persons died during the last 24 hours due to Corona virus infection in Bihar. Also Read – Covid-19: Center warns these four states when Corona case increases- said- ‘Any negligence done at this time ….’

Bihar: 22 students & 3 teachers of a school were found Covid positive in Munger Also Read – School Reopening Latest News: School Closed After Principal Is Corona Positive “We are prepared & have created a containment zone in Asarganj. For precaution, medical teams have been constituted for screening, ”says Dr Ajay Kumar Bharti, Civil Surgeon at Sadar Hospital. pic.twitter.com/L2bnW3KXwd – ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

Dr. Ajay Kumar Bharti, Civil Surgeon of Sadar Hospital said, “We are ready and have created a control area in Asarganj. As a precaution, medical teams have been formed for screening. “

Meanwhile, the death toll from the epidemic rose to 1,424 on Thursday after four more persons died during the last 24 hours due to Corona virus infection in Bihar. The total number of infections has increased to 2,55,474 with 377 new cases of Corona virus infection coming to light by 4 pm on Thursday.

With this, 377 new cases of corona virus infection have come to light in the state from 4 pm on Wednesday till 4 pm on Thursday, with the total number of infections increased to 2,55,474. The Health Department said that 423 corona virus infected patients in the state were cured during this period. Currently, the number of patients under Kovid-19 in Bihar is 4,106 and the rate of recovery is 97.84 percent.