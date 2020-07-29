Bihar Lockdown Extend News: Due to the rapid spread of Corona, the lockdown extended till August 16 in Bihar, see new changes

Bihar Lockdown Extend: In Bihar, lockdown has been increased once again due to CoronaVirus Infection. The state government has extended the lockdown in Bihar for 16 days. This lockdown extension in bihar will be applicable from August 1, which will continue till August 16. During this time, all types of markets and shops will be completely closed, only shops connected with essential services such as medical stores will be opened. Also Read – Bihar Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 blast in Bihar, know the number of patients district wise

In the decision to increase the lockdown, the state government said that in the last two to three weeks there has been an explosion of corona in the state, which has increased the pace of infection, keeping in mind that a three-week lockdown has been imposed. No laxity will be given in the Containment Zone. And till August 16, the entire Bihar school and college will also be closed.

#Correction: This notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/6MrxpiI7Sz

– ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

After reviewing the Corona cases, the top officials of the state have imposed a lockdown of 16 days to prevent the infection. This time the lockdown will be the same as before but some minor changes will be made in it. The state government has allowed the offices to be opened with 50 percent employees.

Till August 16, all religious places in the state have been ordered to be closed and any kind of religious event will also be banned. Public parks will be opened for some time.