Bihar Lockdown Extension: Extended lockdown period in Bihar, know what will be opened and what not, the relief given to

Bihar Lockdown Extension: In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus, Bihar's Nitish Kumar government has extended the lockdown till September 6 in the state. Sources said that stringent rules will be implemented in the content zones and buffer zones to break the chain of viruses. Please tell that more than 50 thousand people have died due to Corona virus in the country.

However, even after extending the lockdown period in Bihar, traffic will be allowed to the necessary people. Orders have been issued by the state government to continue all essential services. A new guideline will soon be issued by the state government. Explain that during this time banks, insurance offices, ATMs will all be operational.

People from print and electronic media have been allowed to move. Along with this, necessary companies working in the field of information and technology have been allowed to work. People connected with internet services, broadband service providers, e-commerce facilities have also been allowed to work. While the restaurants will open but only the delivery of mines is allowed, not the people sitting in the restaurant and eating them. During this time limited vehicles such as taxis, autos are allowed to move.

At the same time, private vehicles are allowed to come only during special work. People who are working in offices have been asked to keep ID cards with them. Through this, they will be able to go to offices. Please tell that people connected with basic needs have been allowed to work. People are allowed to visit during emergency service.