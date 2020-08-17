Bihar Lockdown Extension News: Lockdown extended till 6 September in Bihar, strictness will be applicable in the content zones

Bihar Lockdown Extension News: In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government has extended the lockdown till September 6 in the state. Sources said that stringent rules will be implemented in the content zones and buffer zones to break the chain of viruses. Please tell that more than 50 thousand people have died due to Corona virus in the country. Also Read – Bihar Politics: After being expelled from JDU, Shyam Rajak again joined RJD, said …

Please tell that with 2187 new cases in Bihar, the figure of Corona infected has reached 1 lakh 4 thousand. During this period 22 people died and the number of those who lost their lives has increased to 537. Patna, the capital of Bihar, recorded the highest number of 255 new cases. After this, 177 cases were registered in Bhagalpur, 127 in Madhubani, 113 in Aurangabad and 97-97 from Muzaffarpur-Saharsa.

On the other hand, according to the report released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning, 57,981 new cases have come up in the country in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of infected people has increased to 26,47,663. During this period 941 people have died, after which the total number of dead has crossed the figure of 50 thousand to 50,921. At present, a total of 6,76,900 cases are active in the country. The number of people recovering from this dangerous virus has also been seen increasing. This number has increased to 19,19,842.