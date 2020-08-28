Bihar Lockdown Guidelines: All malls and big stores will open in Patna from today, but …

Bihar Lockdown Guidelines: In Bihar, the state government is trying to gradually normalize the situation between the spread of the corona virus and lockdown. In this episode, amidst the restrictions of lockdown, the people of Patna have got a big relief. All the big stores and shops except Patna’s three big malls P&M Mall, Central Mall and Patna One will open from Friday. Order has been issued by Patna District Collector Kumar Ravi. Also Read – Big relief in LockDown: Buses, buses will start running in Bihar, these are the conditions.

The malls and shops will open, but the customers as well as the employees working in the shop will have to fully follow the lockdown guidelines. Firstly, customers coming to the mall, the store or outside the mall will be screened by thermal screening. Also, people coming wearing masks will be allowed to enter.

Patna's DM Kumar Ravi told that permission has been given to open all the big stores in the city, but everyone has to follow social distancing. Along with all the staff and operators working in the malls-store, customers will inevitably have to wear masks as well as follow social distancing.

The 7 big stores allowed to open in Patna include Reliance Trends, VMart, Vishal Megamart, Patluon, Max, Brand Factory, West Sight. But the three big malls of the city have not yet been allowed to open. They include P&M Mall, Central Mall, Patna One Mall which will not open yet. The decision to open all these malls will be taken after 6 September.

The decision has been taken after the owners of the stores sought permission to open their establishment amid lockdown in view of the improvement in the condition of Corona in Patna and the economic loss to shopkeepers and establishments.