Bihar: Man seen dancing with girls carrying a gun, video viral

new Delhi: Along with the country, people of Bihar are also facing the crisis of corona virus infection. But criminal elements do not desist from their antics. Amid the Corona crisis, a dance of girls was organized in the name of cultural program in a village in Nalanda district, while flouting rules. During this time, a man is dancing in this dance of girls. Also Read – Whether or not the Women’s ODI World Cup will be held in 2021, a decision will be taken in the next 2 weeks

Bihar: A cultural program was organized in Nalanda y’day amid # COVID19. DSP Nalanda said, “Based on viral video (pic 1), registered registered case against 10 people and further investigation is underway.” Also Read – Lalji Tandon’s political journey from Councilor to Governor, close to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Total number of # COVID19 cases in state are 27455, as per last health bulletin. pic.twitter.com/6dDhsVZskW Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona’s havoc continues, more than 37 thousand infected in 24 hours, these states have bad condition – ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

In this program, a person is seen dancing with a pistol. The video of this incident has become a virus. The girls are seen dancing in the video and a man is seen dancing with a gun in his hand.

Bihar: People in Nalanda organized cultural program in violation of lockdown, video went viral. In that video, the man is dancing with a gun in his hand. DSP Law and Order Sanjay Kumar said, “The case is of Bokna, a village in Bhagan Bigha. An FIR has been registered against 10 people, all are absconding.” pic.twitter.com/ZPY0ydPTrG – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 21, 2020

After the video virus, the police have registered an FIR against 10 people and have started looking for these mischievous elements.

According to Nalanda DSP, people in Nalanda organized cultural program in violation of lockdown. Its video has gone viral. In that video, the man is dancing with a gun in his hand. DSP Law and Order Sanjay Kumar said, “The case is of Bokna, a village in Bhagan Bigha. FIR has been registered against 10 people, all are absconding. “

Let us know that 27,455 cases of Corona virus infection have been reported so far in Bihar.