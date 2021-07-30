Bihar Mayor Homicide Information: Mayor of Katihar shot at evening by means of assailants, died on arrival on the health center

Bihar, Mayor, Katihar, Bihar Information, Homicide, Crime Information, Katihar: Shivraj Paswan, the mayor of Katihar town of North Bihar, used to be shot lifeless by means of unidentified miscreants on a motorbike on Thursday evening. A police officer has given this knowledge. Mayor Shivraj Paswan used to be significantly injured as quickly because the miscreants have been shot. He used to be right away taken to a health center, the place he died.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Lover’s members of the family thrashed the sweetheart, 2nd such incident inside of per week

Bihar | Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan used to be shot at by means of unknown miscreants. He succumbed to accidents whilst speeding to the health center. percent.twitter.com/UDfqJFgQxj – ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Katihar Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar mentioned that unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fireplace on Mayor Shivraj Paswan (45) close to a temple within the town. He informed that Paswan used to be right away taken to the health center, the place he died.

The Superintendent of Police mentioned that an investigation has been began to spot and arrest the attackers.