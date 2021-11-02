Bihar Meeting ByPoll End result Are living Replace: RJD vs JDU in two meeting seats, Tejashwi mentioned – we can win

Bihar Meeting ByPoll End result Are living Replace: The counting of votes for the by-elections hung on October 30 in two meeting seats of Bihar-Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur meeting seat has began at 8 o’clock within the morning. In line with the guidelines, RJD has taken lead in a single seat. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has expressed the opportunity of rigging all over the counting of votes and has accused the ruling birthday party. To control the rigging, RJD has deployed its large leaders close to the counting position.Additionally Learn – Bihar Via-Election LIVE Updates: Non violent vote casting in two meeting seats in Bihar, 38 p.c vote casting until 1 pm

Tejashwi claims – we can succeed in a grand victory

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav has claimed at the Bihar meeting by-election that we can win via an enormous margin. If the management or others attempt to create any disturbance, then I'm right here in Darbhanga. I can now not permit the mandate to be stolen via any individual. Our groups are right here and staring at the whole lot.

Allow us to let you know that the day gone by itself, an commercial used to be issued via RJD that Chief of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav himself can be found in Darbhanga district and he would stay an in depth watch at the counting of votes in Kusheshwarsthan (reserved) seat there. However, a crew beneath the management of State President Jagdanand Singh will stay in Munger district, beneath which Tarapur meeting constituency comes, they’re going to control the counting of votes going down there.

The counting of votes for the by-elections for the Tarapur-Kusheshwarsthan meeting seats is occurring from 8 am.

Tight safety preparations were made on the counting position. 40 CCTV cameras have additionally been put in to observe the counting of votes.

A complete of 17 applicants try their good fortune in those two seats of Bihar.

The principle contest is thought to be between RJD and JDU.

The counting of votes has began with postal ballots.

District police drive and paramilitary drive were deployed on the counting puts.

16 tables were made for the counting of Kusheshwarsthan votes. The votes recorded within the EVMs will likely be counted on 14 tables.

There’s a entire ban on sporting mobiles within the counting middle. Votes will likely be counted in a complete of twenty-two rounds.

Within the two spaces the place by-elections were held within the state, each the seats were occupied via JDU.