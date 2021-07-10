Bihar minister Zaman Khan stated, ‘My ancestors have been Hindu, later turned into Muslim’

Hajipur: Minority Welfare Minister of Bihar (Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister) Zaman Khan Apply Favourite stated on Friday that his ancestors have been Hindu (My ancestors have been Hindu, later turned into Muslim) Have been . Even lately a lot of his members of the family are Hindu Rajputs. The ancestors followed Islam, so we have now turn into a later Muslim lately.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information In Hindi: Sanjay Singh got rid of from the submit of JDU spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar once more were given this duty

Minister within the Nitish Kumar executive of the state (Bihar's Minister) Khan, on the other hand, certainly considers compelled conversion to be unsuitable. Describing himself as a Hindu, the minister stated that his ancestors have been additionally Hindu Rajputs. After that one brother turned into a Muslim. Minister Jama Khan, he even stated that even lately he has to talk over with the Hindu households of his circle of relatives.

Speaking to newshounds in Hajipur, Bihar, State Minority Welfare Minister Zaman Khan stated that if anyone voluntarily converts to faith, it's tremendous, however it's going to now not occur forcibly. He stated, "If anyone forcibly converts faith, the state executive is not going to permit it to occur. If somebody does this, he isn't going to flee, the legislation will give him the most harsh punishment."

The minister additional stated, “No person may also be compelled to transform to faith. Despite the fact that anyone places a pistol on my head, I will be able to now not trade my faith. No guy will trade faith forcibly. “

Expressing displeasure over JDU getting one seat within the Union Cupboard, he stated that a couple of minister must had been comprised of JDU quota within the Union Cupboard, however it might now not occur. Then again, he additionally stated that the verdict of senior birthday celebration leaders is paramount on this subject, the verdict taken is right kind. Allow us to tell that Jama Khan had reached the meeting after profitable on Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration price ticket, later he joined JDU.