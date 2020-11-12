Bihar MLC Election 2020: Counting of MLC elections today, when will Nitish take oath as CM, know LIVE Updates

Bihar MLC Election 2020: After the results of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, now everyone’s eyes are on the upcoming results of the Legislative Council elections. The counting of votes for the eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council has started from eight o’clock on Thursday. These seats were voted on October 22. These include Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi graduate constituencies, besides Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran teachers constituencies. Also Read – BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jina died of corona infection, treatment was underway in Delhi

Here, after the pictures of the assembly elections in Bihar are clear, the exercise of government formation has also started in the state. The biggest discussion is about when Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister. At the same time, the speculation about which party's leaders will become ministers is also strong.

After the victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the churn has started in the NDA to form a new government, while the Grand Alliance is also in its preparation. Talking about NDA, today a team of BJP leaders from Delhi is coming to Patna. There will be a meeting between BJP and JDU leaders in Bihar, in which there will be a brainstorm on Nitish's cabinet. This time, parties like us and VIP are also included in the NDA, in such a representation can also be seen.

After Bihar assembly elections, RJD is going to meet in Patna today. The newly elected RJD MLA will attend this meeting. The meeting will be held at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi at 10 Circular Road in Patna. The elected legislators have been told to come to the meeting with full preparation. The seat-to-seat voting and counting of votes can also be analyzed in this meeting. It is noteworthy that allies have not been invited to this meeting of the Legislative Party.

After the NDA’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections in 2020, the discussion on swearing has now intensified. When Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister is not decided but it is being said that the program of swearing will be kept only after Diwali. Today BJP’s team is coming to Bihar. The formation of the government and the number of ministers will be discussed in the meeting.

There are a total of 59 candidates for the four seats of the graduate constituency, while a total of 43 candidates are in the fray for the four seats of the teacher constituency, whose fate will be decided. For the Vidhan Parishad Graduate Constituency, 14 have been nominated for Patna seat, 12 for Tirhut seat, 17 for Kosi seat and 17 for Darbhanga seat, while 8 for Patna, 16 from Darbhanga, 10 from Tirhut for Teachers constituency. And 12 candidates are in the fray from Saran. This election was done by postal ballot, due to which counting can take a lot of time. The entire counting of votes is being done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.