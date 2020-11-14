Bihar MLC Election Result 2020: Results of eight seats of Legislative Council declared in Bihar, know which party got how many seats …

Bihar MLC Election Result: Out of the eight seats of Bihar Legislative Council, JDU, BJP and CPI won two seats each, Congress one and Independent candidates won one seat each. The officials gave this information on Saturday. Elections for these eight seats of the state legislative council were held last month. He told that the counting work of these four seats in the teacher and graduate constituencies of Bihar Legislative Council started on Thursday which ended late on Friday night. Also Read – BJP released new list of state in-charges, Sambit Patra gets the responsibility of this state

JDU's Neeraj Kumar and Devesh Chandra Thakur, BJP's NK Yadav and Naval Kishore Yadav, CPI's Kedranath Pandey and Sanjay Kumar Singh and Congress's Madan Mohan Jha kept their hold. At the same time, Dilip Chaudhary, who is close to Ashok Chaudhary, the working president of JDU led by Nitish Kumar from Darbhanga undergraduate region, could not save his seat and was defeated by Independent candidate Sarvesh Kumar.

Devesh and NK Yadav were in the election from Patna, Koshi and Trihut graduate constituencies and Naval, Madan, Sanjay and Kedaranath respectively from Patna, Darbhanga, Trihut and Saran teachers constituencies along with Neeraj who was Minister of Information and Public Relations. The election for these seats was postponed for a few months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Voting for these seats was held on October 22.

