Bihar MLC Election Result 2020: Results of elections in eight seats, who will become the CM of Bihar, know LIVE Updates

Bihar MLC Election Result 2020: The results of the elections for the 8 Legislative Council seats of the state (MLC election 2020) have come. Counting of votes continued throughout the day and late into the night. After a long gap, the results of some of those seats have come first, while some have come too late. Explain that out of these 4 graduates and four teachers are MLC seats of quota.

In the results obtained by MLC, Sanjay Singh of CPI from Tirhut Teachers Constituency has been declared victorious. Dr. Madan Mohan Jha of Congress won from 689 votes in Darbhanga graduate and teachers field. At the same time, Naval Kishore Yadav from Patna teacher constituency has been declared victorious. Devesh Chandra Thakur wins the Tirhut Graduate Legislative Council seat. Thakur, who won for the fourth time, has defeated RJD-backed Manish Mohan.

At the same time, the result of Patna Graduate Constituency has also been declared, in which JDU candidate Neeraj Kumar has won. He defeated the RJD candidate by 8252 votes. Neeraj Kumar got the maximum 17285 votes. Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Aggarwal has announced this.

Everyone is watching the teacher voters of Saran, as 2807 voters had exercised the maximum franchise here. Political experts say that the victory of the candidate whose lead will remain is almost certain.

On Friday, there will be an important meeting of the NDA, in which big leaders of all four parties – BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikashan Insaan Party will meet. In this meeting, discussion of the form of the new government and the name of the next Chief Minister will also be decided. After this, in the coming days in the meeting of the NDA Legislature Party, it will be decided who will be its leader.

In the mouthpiece Saamna of Shiv Sena, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been praised a lot on the one hand, on the other hand Nitish Kumar has been fiercely heard.

Kameshwar Chaupal, who holds the first brick of Ram temple in Ayodhya, can become the deputy CM of Bihar.

-The Congress has created a stir due to the defeat in Bihar. The party has invited all the newly elected MLAs to Patna and a meeting of the legislature party is going to be held at the party’s office Sadaqat Ashram today.

– Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party We claim that we have people from other parties calling and talking about an alliance. Why should any party try to break us but we will not leave the NDA at any cost.