Bihar Most Eligible Bachelor: Tejashwi recalls childhood, when seen message – we are one

Bihar Most Elgible Bachelor Tejashwi yadav: Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy CM of Bihar and younger son of Lalu Prasad (Tejashwi Yadav) Today we are celebrating my 31st birthday. Those who wish Tejaswi a Happy Birthday, are engaged. People from his party leader to family are celebrating the birthday of this young politician from Bihar. Along with this, fans and supporters of Tejashwi are also wishing him on his birthday on social media. Also Read – Who will be Bihar Ka Badshah … Votes will be counted at 55 counting centers tomorrow amid tight security

Tej Pratap Yadav said- My brother Tutu, CM of Bihar Also Read – Bihar Exit Poll’s CM Tejashwi has his birthday today, know this special thing about his marriage …

While Tejashwi celebrated the birthday by cutting the cake with his mother Rabri Devi on the midnight of Sunday, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and sisters in the family also celebrated and congratulated Tejashwi’s birthday. Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder brother and former health minister of Bihar, has tweeted in a unique way and congratulated his younger brother on his birthday, where he has addressed him by calling him his household name ie Tutu. At the same time, Tej Pratap Yadav has also called Tejashwi Yadav as the CM of Bihar in his greeting. Also Read – Bihar Chunav: RJD has been winning since now ..! Tejashwi warns activists, ‘Harsh firing, improper fireworks not acceptable’

Happy Birthday tutu .. 😘🎉💕🤚🎁❤️🎂#HBD_CMTejashwi – Tej Pratap Yadav (@ TejYadav14) November 9, 2020

Let me tell you that Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate from the Grand Alliance in this time’s election and in the exit poll he has been shown very close to the power of Bihar, in such a way, it is being expected in the counting of votes tomorrow. That Tejashwi Yadav will be the next CM of Bihar. Earlier, Tejashwi’s sister Rohini Acharya also wished him a birthday.

Rohini Acharya has tweeted and congratulated Tejashwi, so workers from different parts of the state are congratulating him on his birthday. Rohini tweeted and wrote- Happy birthday to @yadavtejashwi, the future Chief Minister of Bihar.

Happy birthday tutu 😘💕🎉🤗 pic.twitter.com/T4xyfbAZdQ – Rohini Acharya (@ RohiniAcharya2) November 8, 2020

We are so far, yet we are one .. Preeti of brother and sister .. It is a feeling of bondage .. Take care of the people too .. Be the brother of every sister .. Stay like you only ..

Happy birthday tutu