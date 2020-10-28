Bihar: Munger lathicharge has created ruckus, Tejashwi-Chirag tells CM Nitish ‘General Dyer’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: On the one hand, voting for the first phase of elections is going on in Bihar, on the other hand General Dyer’s entry has been made in the politics of Bihar. Amid the ruckus over the death of a man allegedly killed in police firing during a statue immersion in Munger, Tejashwi and Chirag have attacked the NDA government and police administration and compared Nitish Kumar to General Dyer. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, who was in police custody for two and a half hours, told Nitish-I will remember …

Tejashwi said – there should be a judicial inquiry into this incident

Tejashwi has said in this case that we condemn the firing by the police in Munger, in which 1 person died. This double engine government certainly had a big role in it. We want to ask Deputy CM Sushil Modi, who gave permission to become General Dyer? Tejashwi said that we want to investigate this incident under the supervision of the High Court.

Chirag tells Nitish-General Dyer

On the matter, Chirag Paswan has also targeted the Bihar government and said that who is responsible for the firing and lathicharge incident in Munger? The Chief Minister is now playing the role of General Dyer who ordered the Jallianwala massacre. I am sure CM is responsible for the incident, it should be investigated.

Kanhaiya Kumar shared video, demanded action

At the same time, the leader of the Left, Kanhaiya Kumar, while sharing the video of Munger incident, has demanded action on this incident.

Dozens of people have been injured in police firing after the lathi charge charged by police during the immersion of Durga ji’s idol in Munger, Bihar last night. Local people say that four people have died. The policemen responsible for this terrible vandalism should be taken immediately. pic.twitter.com/vr2fBHs6QC – Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) October 27, 2020

This was the whole matter

The entire case is being reported near Deendayal Chowk in the city late Monday, when a clash broke out between the police and the people during the immersion of the statue. In this, one person was killed by shooting, many people have also been injured. Police say stones and firing were carried out on behalf of anti-social elements, in which many policemen were injured. After this, the police took action to handle the situation. However, the police denied the death of the young man in firing.