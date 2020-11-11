Bihar Munger Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: NDA two in Munger, Mahagathbandhan won one seat, ministers Shailesh Kumar and Divya Prakash

Bihar Munger Vidhan Sabha Result 2020: After the initial trend, there was considerable reversal in all the three Vidhan Sabha Constituencies areas of Munger district. But the NDA has gained an edge in this district. The NDA has captured two seats from here, while the Grand Alliance has secured one seat. Talking about the Munger District Vidhan Sabha Result 2020 in Munger District, Pranav Kumar Yadav of BJP from Munger Vidhan Sabha Constituency, Tarapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency and JDU from Tarapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency. JDU’s sitting MLA Mewa Lal Chaudhary (ML Chaudhary) and Congress’s Ajay Kumar Singh (AJAY KUMAR SINGH) from Jamalpur Assembly constituency (Jamalpur, Munger Vidhan Sabha Constituency) have won. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result Final Tally Live Updates: Results of all seats declared, this is file data- NDA-125, Mahagathbandhan- 110

Talking about Munger Vidhan Sabha Constituency Assembly constituency, Pranav Kumar Yadav of BJP won from his RJD candidate Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi (Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi) by 1244 votes. Pranav Kumar Yadav received a total of 75573 votes, out of which EVM votes are 75094 and Postal Valet votes are 479. At the same time, RJD candidate Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi got a total of 74329 votes, out of which EVM vote 73748 and Postal Valet vote 581.

Meva Lal Chaudhary (M L Chaudhary) of JDU from Tarapur Vidhan Sabha Constituency made his comeback. He defeated Divya Prakash of RJD (RJD) by 7225 votes. This time the sitting MLA and JD (U) leader Meva Lal Chaudhary (M L Chaudhary) has got a total of 64468 votes, out of which EVM votes are 64199 and Postal Valet votes are 269. On the other hand, Divya Prakash of RJD (RJD) has got a total of 57243 votes, out of which EVM votes 56943 and Postal Valet votes 300.

The contest in Jamalpur Assembly constituency (Jamalpur, Munger Vidhan Sabha Constituency) was very interesting. JDU (JD (U)) three-time sitting MLA from here and Shailesh Kumar (Minister of Rural Affairs in the Nitish government) and District President of Congress (Congress) of the Grand Alliance Ajay Kumar Singh (Ajay Kumar Singh) – were in front. But Ajay Kumar Singh won by defeating his rival candidate Shailesh Kumar by 4432 votes. In this assembly election, Ajay Kumar Singh of Congress (Congress) got a total of 57196 votes, out of which EVM votes were 56593 and Postal valet votes were 603. At the same time, Shailesh Kumar of JD (U) got a total of 52764 votes, out of which EVM votes are 52125 and Postal valet votes are 639.