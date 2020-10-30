Bihar Munger Violence: Politics in Bihar furious over Munger violence, DIG Manu Maharaj said this …

Bihar Munger Violence: After Dussehra, a youth was killed and several people were injured in a violent clash between police and public during the immersion of Durga statue in Munger on Monday night. After this case, the angry mob took out their anger on the SP office including the police stations on Thursday. Many vehicles were burnt and vandalized. After this, a large number of police forces have been deployed in view of the ongoing tension in the area. Also Read – Bihar Munger Violence: Sanjay Raut asked – BJP leaders are not questioning the Munger incident, nor the ruckus, why

The action taken by the police on social media was also strongly condemned for this incident. After this, in view of this incident, SP Lippi Singh of the district and after taking action on the District Magistrate, transferred them to the new District Magistrate and SP was immediately sent to Munger. Politics is also at the peak of this incident. Also Read – Chirag’s pinch- ‘When US President Donald Trump will say BJP has nothing to do with me, then Nitish will agree?’

Chirag Paswan asked questions to CM Nitish Kumar Also Read – Lipi Singh, called Lady Singham of Bihar, has made headlines after the Munger violence, know

The opposition has made it an issue and has strongly condemned the ruling party. LJP leader Chirag Paswan said today that the responsibility of this incident is entirely the responsibility of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, they should find out on whose instructions the bullets were fired, some one may have given orders. The bullet will not fire without any order.

Jitan Ram Manjhi took the side of Nitish government

At the same time, the President of Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitanram Manjhi, while favoring the NDA government, said that it would not be right to comment on the Munger firing incident before the conclusion of the investigation. But the Bihar government has taken swift action in this incident and is doing what is necessary.

DIG Munger Manu Maharaj said – The situation is under control

DIG of Munger, Manu Maharaj said that the situation is normal in Munger right now, we have just taken out the flag march. We are constantly monitoring the situation. Those who committed nuisance tomorrow will be identified and action will be taken against them.

Case Revealed – Police Fired

In the case of Munger Violence during the immersion of the idol, there is a big disclosure. In the CISF report, it has been said that there has been a huge lapse from the police in this case. On 26 October, the police opened fire. According to the information received from the sources, based on this report, the sword of action is hanging on Munger’s former SP Lippi Singh. In fact, after the incident, he claimed that the young man was killed by firing the people who were causing nuisance.