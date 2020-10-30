Bihar Munger Violence: Sanjay Raut asked – BJP leaders are not questioning the Munger incident, nor the ruckus, why

Bihar Munger Violence: There has been a ruckus in the Munger firing case of Bihar. Now, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has targeted the BJP about this and asked the question why Hindutva has been attacked in the Munger incident, why has the BJP kept silence on it. Sanjay Raut said that if this were to happen in Maharashtra, West Bengal or Rajasthan, then BJP leaders would start demanding the imposition of President’s rule. Also Read – Bihar 2nd Phase Election 2020: Biggest IT action so far amid elections in Bihar, disaster over null-water scheme

He asked that the Governor of Bihar and the BJP leaders are not questioning the matter, nor are they creating any ruckus.

Munger firing incident is an attack on Hindutva. If such an incident were to happen in Maharashtra, West Bengal or Rajasthan, governors and BJP leaders would have demanded President's rule. So, why is Bihar governor & BJP leaders not raising questions ?: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/OJjdSjzk32

At the same time, it has been written in the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena’s Saamna that there is such behavior from the BJP as if what we have is good and what others have is bad. Looking at what is happening in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, what is the secret of the law? This question can be asked, but this state is BJP-ruled, so everything is fine there. The mess is only in Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Let me tell you that it has been written in Saamana that the way the firing took place during Durga immersion in Munger, Bihar .. If it had happened in Maharashtra or West Bengal, then the impression would have started orgy by the hour. The firing incident would have been created as an attack on Hindutva.

There would have been a demand for imposition of President’s rule, alleging that law and order had ended in West Bengal and Maharashtra. The BJP delegation would have gone to the Raj Bhavan for a tea break for its CBI investigation. But why are your mouths closed on the firing on the Durga Puja Yatra in Munger, O Ghantabaj Hindutvadis.