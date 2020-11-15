Bihar NDA Meeting Updates: Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow, Sushil Modi will be deputy CM

Bihar Goverment Formation:Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again been elected the leader of the Janata Dal (United) Legislature Party. In a meeting of JDU’s newly elected MLAs and councilors on Sunday at the Bihar Chief Minister’s residence, party president Nitish Kumar was once again elected as the leader of the Legislature party. Apart from Kumar, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh, party’s election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, party’s state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha (WE) leader Jeetan Ram Manjhi and Vikas Insan Party (apart from Kumar) VIP) Party leader Mukesh Sahni joined. Also Read – 28 Chhath Puja Special Trains list: 28 trains started for these states before Chhath Puja, is there any train for your city as well?

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, who was appointed supervisor of the BJP, reached the Chief Minister's residence after reaching Patna. Earlier, the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was postponed, which was to be held at 10 am. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said before the meeting that the NDA Legislature Party is to be held at present, which will include BJP, JDU and us and newly elected MLAs of VIP.

JD (U) Chief Nitish Kumar named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar, in NDA meeting at Patna Also Read – Nitish Kumar resigns to Governor, now going to be Chief Minister for 7th time Visuals from NDA meeting at Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Xz8Fr0WDw5 – ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

However, he did not give any reply in the name of Deputy Chief Minister. He said, "Be patient for a while, everything will be clear." Senior JDU leader Vashisht Narayan Singh told reporters, "Tomorrow (Monday) is a very auspicious day. "Earlier, the JDU Legislature Party met.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar was chosen as the leader of JDU Legislature Party in this meeting. BJP leader and former minister Prem Kumar told reporters that he is not presenting any claim for the post of Deputy Chief Minister and he will fulfill whatever responsibility he will be given.

He said that he is committed to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of self-reliant Bihar. Prem Kumar said that a decision will be taken unanimously in the NDA who will be the leader and who will be the Deputy Chief Minister.

However, there are indications that Sushil Kumar Modi may be retained in the post of Deputy Chief Minister. There is also speculation that a name may be put forward by the BJP from the most backward classes for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. The name of Kameshwar Chaupal who comes from the Dalit community for the post of Deputy Chief Minister is also in the discussion.