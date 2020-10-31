Bihar NDA on caste reservation take two turns: BJP thinking on Nitish’s stakes

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: It seems that everything is not going well in the NDA in Bihar. This is because CM Nitish advocated caste reservation on the basis of population between elections, the next day BJP leader cum Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has expressed his disagreement on it. The BJP has fallen into Nitish’s election trump card and has clearly said that the BJP’s thinking on this is clear. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Pappu Yadav’s broken platform in Bihar, fights with supporters, watch video

Nitish Kumar said – we are in favor of reservation on the basis of population

Please tell that CM Nitish had said in the election meeting of Valmikinagar on Thursday that he is in favor of reservation on the basis of population. The CM tried to help the most backward castes through this. This can be called the big bet of Nitish. However, the very next day, on Friday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the BJP's thinking is clear that we are in favor of the constitutional reservation and we imagine an inclusive India.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said – the central government talks about taking everyone along

However, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Narendra Modi’s government has given ten percent reservation to poor people of the upper caste. He said that the central government is supportive of taking everyone along. After this, as soon as the media persons asked him the second question on the reservation itself, Ravi Shankar Prasad did not give any answer and kept saying thank you. Actually, the BJP is apprehensive of being angry with the forward caste on the question of reservation.

BJP thinking about Nitish’s stake

Nitish Kumar has not only made a big and unconvincing statement of the coalition party, saying he has given reservation according to the population before the second phase of voting, but he has played a big stake in the election. He said that as far as population is concerned, it will be decided only after the census, it is not in my hands. After this, he said, “Reservation should be given according to the population and there are no two opinions in this. We want it. “