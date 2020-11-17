Bihar New Cabinet: Manjhi becomes Protem Speaker, Vis’s session will be held from 23 to 27 November, Live Updates

Bihar New Cabinet Meeting Live Updates: The first cabinet meeting of the newly formed NDA government in Bihar concluded today. The first meeting of the cabinet was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, in which 2 agendas were stamped. Apart from this, it was also agreed to run the assembly session from 23 to 27 November. It was also agreed in the meeting to make Jeetan Ram Manjhi as the Protem Speaker, who will administer the oath to the new members as the Protem Speaker in the first session of the Assembly. Then, there will be a Speaker election on 25 November. On 26th, there will be the Governor’s address and on 27th there will be debate on the speech and the Government will reply. Also Read – RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari’s big statement- ‘Sushil Modi was not letting BJP leaders move forward, that’s why the party …’

The special thing is that in the first meeting of the Nitish cabinet, there has not been a division of departments among the cabinet colleagues. It is being said that churn is going on for the portfolios of ministers. All ministers including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi attended the meeting. Also Read – 8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi dies from firecrackers in Prayagraj

Let me tell you that on Monday 16 November, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the 15-member cabinet took the oath of office and secrecy. Nitish Kumar has sworn in as Chief Minister for the seventh time. This oath program was held at Raj Bhavan. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Fagu Chauhan. Also Read – Prashant Kishore on the pretext of congratulating Nitish Kumar, said this by tweeting…