Bihar News: 3 SHOs of Bihar suspended for failing to enforce liquor ban laws

Bihar News in Hindi: Complete ban on liquor in Bihar (Liquor ban) is. Here neither liquor can be sold nor you can drink alcohol. Meanwhile, Bihar Police has suspended three SHOs from service for failing to implement the liquor ban law. In fact, these SHOs failed to implement the order regarding DGP AK Singhal in their jurisdiction. An official of the prohibition department in Patna, on the condition of anonymity, said, 'All these have been suspended with immediate effect and a high-level inquiry has been launched to find out other irregularities committed by them in the past. '

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a law and order review meeting and expressed concern over the matter. He asked the DGP to investigate against the SHO, who were unable to stop the smuggling of liquor in their respective jurisdictions. Earlier, SHOs of Patna's Kankarbagh, Ganga Bridge in Vaishali, Agiyapier of Muzaffarpur and police stations in Meenapur were suspended on similar charges.

Kaimur SP Dilnavaz Ahmed confirmed the new case and said that an injunction team visited Kaimur and the SHO of Kundra police station was suspended after investigation. The officials found the allegations to be true. Subsequently, he suspended SHO Shakti Kumar Singh.

Rakesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of Mufassil police station in Rohtas district, was also suspended by the Prohibition Team as a large quantity of liquor and raw material was seized from his jurisdiction. SHO Prabhat Kumar Sharan of Roshanpur in Gaya district was also suspended after the police team arrested a woman smuggler Sarita Devi. The SHO had allegedly filed an FIR against her husband Mahesh Bhuiya instead of the woman. The officer also said that two SDPOs from Rohtas and Mohania were also asked to submit clarifications on the case.

(Input: IANS)