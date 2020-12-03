Bihar News: Bihar’s Bahubali RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin will now come out of Tihar Jail, this will be a condition ..

Mohammad Shahabuddin: The Delhi High Court has granted Parole permission to Baahubali and former RJD MP Mohammed Shahabuddin (RJD Leader Shahabuddin) in Tihar Jail (Tihar Jail) in connection with the murder of two brothers in Siwan, Bihar. Now Shahabuddin has got a 6-hour conditional custody parole from Tihar Jail. Also Read – Bihar Horrible Murder Mystery: Goth husband kills wife and five children, four children die in agony

A bench of Justice AJ Bhambhani has instructed Mohammad Shahabuddin to provide adequate security arrangements, allowing 6-6 hours of custodial parole in any three days. With this, it has been clarified that Shahabuddin will have to inform the jail superintendent in advance of a place in Delhi itself for custodial parole.

In fact, the father of this Bahubali and RJD leader of Bihar was killed on September 19, after which there was an attempt on parole, in the meantime, on the basis of the mother's illness after the death of the father Shahabuddin custodial Parole was sought. According to the court, within 30 days Shahabuddin can choose any three dates as per his wish.

A bench of Justice AJ Bhambhani has also included in parole the conditions that Shahabuddin will not be able to meet anyone but his mother, wife and other relatives. According to the rules, Shahabuddin will be allowed to meet for six hours between 6 am and 4 pm. These six hours will also include travel time.

Bihar Bahubali leader Shahabuddin has been booked in dozens of serious cases including murder, kidnapping. He is currently serving life sentence in Tihar Jail. This Bahubali of Siwan had demanded to go to his house but this could not happen due to the shutdown of the corona and trains.