Bihar News: CM Nitish again shocked with masterstroke – RCP Singh made national president of JDU

Bihar News:Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM nitish Kumar) is known for always taking shocking decisions. Today, in the meeting of the National Executive of JDU in Patna, CM Nitish has again shocked the people by taking such a decision. Nitish has now handed over the command of JDU to his very close Ramchandra Prasad Singh alias RCP Singh. That is, from today RCP Singh will be the new national president of JDU. Nitish Kumar has handed over his responsibility to them.

Nitish said – two posts are not easy to handle

In the national executive meeting, Nitish Kumar said that it is not easy to handle two posts simultaneously. It was not easy to play both the chief minister of Bihar and the national president of JDU together. Nitish Kumar himself proposed this in a meeting of the National Executive which has been passed unanimously by all the members and RCP Singh has been nominated as the National President of JDU.

Why did Nitish leave the post of JDU’s national president

The question is why Nitish has taken this decision suddenly when he could remain in the post of national president till 2022. According to sources, the decision will still be taken by Nitish but only the seal will be in the name of RCP Singh. It is believed that Nitish was uncomfortable with the BJP’s role as the elder brother in terms of seats in the Bihar Assembly, but he is also the party’s national president. In such a situation, if they took a strong decision, the question of dignity of coalition religion could arise due to them being the Chief Minister and National President. Perhaps that’s why Nitish has played this master stroke.

The second aspect is also being seen that Nitish now wants to distance himself from active politics. During the campaign for Bihar elections, he had said that this is his last election. However, later he told about its different meaning. But since then it is believed that Nitish can take some shocking decision. So now he has announced the end of the innings by handing over the post of party president to RCP Singh.