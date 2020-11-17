Bihar News: Departments divided in Nitish cabinet, know who got which ministry, see full list

Nitish Cabinet portfolio distribution news: Nitish Kumar has once again become the Chief Minister of Bihar. On Tuesday, he also divided the portfolios in his cabinet. However, it has not been officially announced yet. Also Read – Bihar New Cabinet: New ministers got charge, Jitan Ram Manjhi becomes Protem Speaker, know LIVE Updates

According to media reports, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept the Home Ministry with him as before. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad has been given all the portfolios held by Sushil Modi, including the Finance Department. At the same time, the second deputy CM Renu Devi has been given the charge of the Ministry of Women Development. Also Read – RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari’s big statement- ‘Sushil Modi was not letting BJP leaders move forward, that’s why the party …’

Apart from this, former Speaker Vijay Chaudhary has been given the Ministry of Rural Development, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs. At the same time, Ashok Chaudhary has been given the building construction and minority welfare department. Apart from this, Mevalal Chaudhary will be the Education Minister. Mangal Pandey has once again been given the responsibility of Health and Road Construction Department. Also Read – 8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi dies from firecrackers in Prayagraj

Let us know that in the Nitish cabinet, there are currently 5 ministers from JDU, 7 from BJP and one each from Hum-VIP. For the first time, two Deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed in Bihar and for the first time a woman has been made Deputy Chief Minister. Both of these were elected BJP MLAs who have been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers.

On the other hand, the first meeting of the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet was held on Tuesday, in which it was decided to convene the first session of the newly formed 17th Assembly and the 196th session of the Legislative Council from 23 November. Sources said that the meeting also approved authorizing the Chief Minister to approve the format of the Governor’s address at the first session of the newly constituted 17th Bihar Legislative Assembly and the 196th session of the Bihar Legislative Council at the beginning of the session.