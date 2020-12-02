BIHAR NEWS: Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi to file nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election today

Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll today: Senior BJP leader and former state Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar will file nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election on Wednesday. This seat is vacant after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. If the RJD-led rival coalition contests the elections, this seat will be held on December 14. Also Read – Former minister of BJP government went to farm house kidnapped, eight miscreants also taken driver, then …

According to reports coming from political circles, the grand alliance has indicated support for the candidature of former Union Minister Paswan’s wife, but LJP chief Chirag Paswan has not taken any decision yet. Also Read – UP Vidhan Parishad Election: 55.47% voting in elections for 11 seats of UP Legislative Council

Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll today Also Read – Meeting of veteran ministers of Modi government before discussion with farmers, discussion on this strategy! Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/5Cl0ZcrezY pic.twitter.com/4DWJn7Jrvd – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 1, 2020

Let us know that on November 27, the BJP had announced the appointment of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi as its candidate for the by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat in the state. The BJP leadership had decided not to retain Modi, one of its key leaders in Bihar, as Deputy Chief Minister in the state government. Instead, two other leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were elected to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Modi’s election to the Upper House is almost certain, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority in the state assembly. If the RJD RJD-led rival coalition contests the election, this seat will be held on December 14.

With the LJP’s decision to come out of Bihar NDA and contest the Bihar Assembly elections on its own, the BJP decided to claim this seat again, which it gave to Paswan with its quota.