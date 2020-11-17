Bihar News Live Updates: New Ministers Received Charge, Ruckus After Nitish’s Murder In Home District

Bihar News Live Updates: The first cabinet meeting of the newly formed NDA government in Bihar concluded today. The first meeting of the cabinet was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, in which 2 agendas were stamped. Apart from this, it was also agreed to run a joint session of the Legislature from 23 to 27 November. It was also agreed in the meeting to make Jeetan Ram Manjhi as the Protem Speaker, who will administer the oath to the new members as the Protem Speaker in the first session of the Assembly. Then, there will be a Speaker election on 25 November. On 26th, there will be the Governor’s address and on 27th there will be debate on the speech and the Government will reply. Also Read – Bihar News: Departments divided in Nitish cabinet, know who got which ministry, see full list

Nitish cabinet ministers get responsibility, 23 to be joint session of Legislature Also Read – RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari’s big statement- ‘Sushil Modi was not letting BJP leaders move forward, that’s why the party …’

The joint session of the Bihar Legislature will take place from November 23 to November 27. Apart from this, the Governor will address the joint session of both the Houses at the beginning of the first session of the Legislative Assembly and 196 session of the Legislative Council. The cabinet has authorized the Chief Minister to decide the subject of the Governor’s address. Today the portfolios of new ministers have been divided. Also Read – Prashant Kishore on the pretext of congratulating Nitish Kumar, said this by tweeting…

Ruckus in CM Nitish’s home district after the killing of a child, people snatched the police rifle

In Nalanda, Nitish Kumar’s home district, miscreants killed a teenager after kidnapping him, causing a ruckus. During this time people snatched away the police rifle. As soon as the police got to know about the incident, the angry villagers snatched the rifle of two policemen and escaped, accusing the local police station and policemen of killing them.

Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi asked questions to Nitish Kumar…

On Tuesday, two big opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav asked the Nitish government questions regarding law and order. The case was about burning a young woman of the overbearing on opposing molestation in Vaishali. In this case, the victim died after treatment.

Tejaswi tweeted, “Where are the people who come to Jungle Raj from Delhi from Bihar under LED lights?” Nation wants to know who is the Maharaja of Jungle Raj?

While tweeting on the same incident, Rahul Gandhi wrote that whose crime is more dangerous – who did this inhuman act or who hid it for electoral gains so as to lay the foundation of his false ‘good governance’ on this misrule?

Patna Airport Authority released Winter Flight Schedule

Patna Airport Authority has released the winter flight schedule. From Patna Airport in the winter season, 20 pairs of IndiGo aircraft, 16 pairs of SpiceJet and 8 pair of Go Air will fly. Apart from this, 4 pairs of Air India, 2 pairs of Vistara will be operated.