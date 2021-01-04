Bihar News: Purnia DM Saheb’s engagement ring was lost in Delhi KFC, this was told on Twitter ..

Bihar News: Something has happened in the new year with Rahul Kumar, District Magistrate of Bihar’s Purnia district, which he has tweeted and shared with his Twitter handle. At the beginning of the new year, DM Saheb, who arrived to eat at a KFC in Delhi, lost his engagement ring. However, the discomfort of losing the ring was only a few hours for Rahul Kumar, as he has got the ring back on Sunday morning, after which he is not happy. Also Read – PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: Money will not be available easily in this state, know the reason

Actually, DM Rahul Kumar went to eat food at a KFC in Delhi on 2 January to celebrate the New Year party. When he reached home after leaving KFC, he saw that his engagement ring was not in his finger. At night, this attention became restless, how and where they lost the engagement ring. He kept looking at his empty fingers again and again.

The whole night of DM Sahab went through the same uneasiness that he had lost the engagement ring, but his restlessness was overcome on Sunday, when the same KFC manager returned his ring to him. He told that in KFC itself, that ring had fallen from his finger by mistake. The joy of getting the ring back has shared his story with his loved ones through Twitter.

A positive story to start the # NewYear2021 Yesterday my engagement ring slipped off my finger at one of the @KFC_India shops in Connaught Place. Today the outlet manager Suman handed it over to my friend @ GAURAVA23 with smile on her face. Full marks for honesty 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1p8jRLKGcK – Rahul Kumar (@ rahulias6) January 3, 2021

Rahul Kumar has written in his tweet that the new year has started with a positive story for him. Rahul Kumar has written on Twitter that yesterday he had gone to eat at KFC located in Connaught Place, Delhi and the engagement ring fell there. Expressing his happiness, Rahul Kumar has written that today the same KFC manager Suman has returned this ring to his friend Gaurav. Rahul Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Full marks for honesty”, praising the honesty of the manager of KFC. You can also read these tweets here.