Bihar News: Sirfira Ashiq enters the girl’s house at night, is murdered for rejecting marriage proposal

Bihar News: In the Sidhavalia police station area of ​​Bihar's Gopalganj district, a serpent-in-charge killed the alleged girlfriend by stabbing her in the night when she refused to marry. After the incident, the angry people beat the accused fiercely, causing him badly injuries.

According to the police, Anil reached the girl's house late Wednesday night and proposed marriage. After the girl refused, he stabbed her. The injured girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Police has arrested a friend of the accused in this case.

A police official said on Friday that Anil Yadav, a resident of Jalalpur village, had a conversation with a girl from the village. It is alleged that during this time, Anil trapped her in his love and started pressuring him to get married.

According to police sources, Anil reached the girl's house late Wednesday night and proposed marriage. After the girl refused, he stabbed her. The injured girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died. At the same time, the villagers caught the accused Anil and beat him fiercely, due to which he was badly injured.

Superintendent of Police of Gopalganj Manoj Kumar Tiwari said that the accused was taken into custody by the police and he is being treated in Patna. He said that Anil’s friend Dheeraj, who is involved in this case, has been arrested on Thursday and the whole case is being investigated.