Bihar: Nitish government took two big decisions, education department officials happy, said thanks

Bihar Government: The Bihar government has taken two important decisions, after which the officials of the Education Department are going to benefit. Under this new decision, now the mandatory of B.Ed for education service officers has been abolished and Bihar Education Service Rules have also been amended. Also Read – Central government’s moral obligation to give GST compensation to states: Sushil Modi

At the same time, the education department has taken a second decision that now the tenure of 58 presiding officers of the District Appellate Authority will be till December 31, on which the department has also issued a resolution. Also Read – Tablighi Jamaat Case: Supreme Court Seeks Answer From Bihar Government On Lawsuits

There was a demand from the officials of Bihar Education Service, on which the Education Department has approved that it has now been decided that there will be no compulsory to complete B.Ed course for education service. With this, necessary amendments have also been made in the Bihar Education Service Rules. Additional Secretary of the Education Department, Girivar Dayal Singh has issued a notification about this. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: BJP-JDU-LJP in Bihar will also contest and win elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership- JP Nadda

The officials are happy after the amendment in the Education Services Rules, as BEd was made mandatory in the Education Services Rules 2014 earlier. The officers were then made compulsory to undergo B.Ed course along with various training during the 2-year probation period. Vinodanand Jha, President of Bihar Teachers Education Service (Administrative) Association and General Secretary Amit Kumar thanked the Government of Bihar for this.

As per the resolution of the Education Department, the tenure of 58 presiding officers of the District Appellate Authority has been extended till December 31, 2020. Giving information, Deputy Secretary of Education Department Arshad Feroz said that 76 posts have been created in all 38 District Appellate Authorities, although it will take a long time to get a new appointment.