Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s picture disappeared from BJP’s election advertisements, know how JDU’s game has deteriorated

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The BJP gave election advertisements to the newspapers, in which appealed to the people of Bihar for votes, but in these advertisements the picture of Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) was removed. There is only a picture of PM Narendra Modi in the advertisements. It is discussed in Bihar whether BJP has realized that Nitish Kumar’s popularity has decreased in Bihar. And people are angry for them. It is also discussed that if BJP has not considered it necessary to give photo of Nitish, then Chirag Paswan is also behind it. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party has made a political bet in the Bihar elections by going alone in the election, in which the BJP’s ally Janata Dal (JDU) has spoiled the game. Till yesterday, the condition of JDU, which is boasting in the role of “Bade Bhai” in Bihar, has become such that the BJP has not even put the photo of Nitish Kumar in the advertisements given in newspapers. Recently, the survey released by different agencies shows the decrease in Nitish’s popularity. Also Read – Bihar: Tejashwi asks for votes for his brother Tej Pratap, says – There is a fight between the poor people and the dictator government

Let me tell you that LJP President Chirag Paswan took a different stand as soon as he took command of the party, so that the party can be firmly established. Now they are in the fight to establish themselves. This is the reason why on many occasions he showed his stand apart from JDU. Even before the elections, Chirag did not hold back from questioning the execution and bureaucracy of several schemes of the Paswan government. When JDU talked about holding elections on time, Chirag through a letter to the Election Commission demanded not to hold elections due to Corona Virus. At that time, it was strengthened by the fear that Chirag would take a big decision. Also Read – Kamal Nath’s big charge, ‘BJP knows the election result, so it is already …’

Chirag fielded a total of 136 candidates in this election, out of which two nominations were canceled in Makhdumpur and Phulwari. In this way, 134 candidates are in the fray now. Most of these candidates have contested against JDU. However, LJP also has candidates in Govindangj, Lalganj, Bhagalpur, Raghopur, Rosda and Narkatiaganj from where BJP is in the fray. Also Read – Shiv Sena’s attack on BJP, asked why Savarkar has not received Bharat Ratna so far

LJP spokesperson and head of Minority Cell Ashraf Ansari says that Govindganj and Lalganj were his seating seats, with the remaining four having friendly ties with the BJP. He claimed that after this election, LJP is going to form a government with the BJP in Bihar. Here, Chirag has also appealed to win the BJP candidate in all the seats where LJP candidates are not. However, BJP and JDU are constantly making statements while talking about the separation of LJP.

It is being said that the LJP wants to win at least 10-15 seats in this election by propagating the image of Narendra Modi (Narenra Modi), in such a way, if the BJP and JDU together are behind in achieving the simple majority figure of 122. If so, LJP can have an important role as an ally of BJP. On behalf of the NDA, JDU is contesting on 115 seats, while the BJP is contesting on 110 seats. BJP has given 11 seats of its share to the Vikas Insan Party, which is included in the NDA, while JDU has given seven seats of its share to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum).

Here, in the advertisements given in newspapers by the BJP (BJP), there is a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the picture of Nitish Kumar has not been given a place. Although BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal says that the BJP has entered the electoral arena under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish, no one should be confused about it. Here, JDU’s Ajay Alok says that many ‘Yuvraj’ are in the electoral arena to save their existence, everything will become clear on 10 November.

Input: IANS